OFFICIAL: Spalletti handed one-match ban

Despite the words of referee Nicola Rizzoli, who had judged Spalletti’s expulsion in Inter-Sampdoria as excessive, the Serie A judge decided to sanction the Nerazzurri coach with a one-match ban.



The decision of the judge said: “In the 49th minute of the second half, immediately after scoring the goal, he [Spalletti] assumed a polemical attitude towards the fourth official leaving the technical area.”



​The only other disqualification is Miha Zajc of Empoli for his red card against Empoli. Meanwhile Milan, Torino, Frosinone and Roma were handed minor fines for various reasons related to late kick-offs.

