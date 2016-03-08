OFFICIAL: Spalletti leaves Inter, Conte ready to replace him
30 May at 10:35Inter Milan have officially announced the departure of Luciano Spalletti from the club. In the coming hours, they are expected to announce the arrival of Antonio Conte, who will replace the former Roma manager at the San Siro.
FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that Luciano Spalletti is no longer Head Coach of the First Team.— Inter (@Inter_en) May 30, 2019
The Club wishes to thank Spalletti for his work and the results achieved together.#FCIM
