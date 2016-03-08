OFFICIAL: Spalletti leaves Inter, Conte ready to replace him

30 May at 10:35
Inter Milan have officially announced the departure of Luciano Spalletti from the club. In the coming hours, they are expected to announce the arrival of Antonio Conte, who will replace the former Roma manager at the San Siro.

