OFFICIAL: Spalletti leaves Inter, Conte ready to replace him

FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that Luciano Spalletti is no longer Head Coach of the First Team.



The Club wishes to thank Spalletti for his work and the results achieved together.#FCIM — Inter (@Inter_en) May 30, 2019

Inter Milan have officially announced the departure of Luciano Spalletti from the club. In the coming hours, they are expected to announce the arrival of Antonio Conte, who will replace the former Roma manager at the San Siro.