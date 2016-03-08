Official: Spurs release update on Vertonghen concussion

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen did not suffer a concussion in his sides Champions League semi-final first leg defeat to Ajax.



The English side released the following statement on their official website:

“Following a thorough review over the past 48 hours by our medical staff as well as by an independent neurologist with special interest in sport-related concussion today, it has been concluded that Jan Vertonghen did not suffer a concussion during Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Ajax.



The Belgium defender suffered an injury to his nose due to a challenge during the game which resulted in heavy bleeding. He was deemed fit to continue playing after an on-field assessment. All Football Association concussion guidelines were followed.



Jan was immediately withdrawn as a result of the player informing medical staff that symptoms were developing suddenly and that he no longer felt stable standing up. We have been advised that this was the result of a presyncopal episode, a near faint.



The specialist has recommended that the player undertakes a brief period of rehabilitation before returning to training.”



