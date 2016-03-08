Official: Spurs sign Gedson Fernandes from Benfica

15 January at 11:15
English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of young midfielder Gedson Fernandes from Portuguese club Benfica.

The news was officially announced by the North London-based club on their official website and Twitter account on Wednesday morning.

Fernandes becomes the first signing under manager Jose Mourinho at Spurs and the player will add much-needed depth to the squad which is currently struggling with injuries.

The 21-year-old has joined the last season’s UEFA Champions League runners-up on an 18-month loan deal with an option to make it permanent for a fee of £55 million.

