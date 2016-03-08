Official: Spurs sign Gedson Fernandes from Benfica
15 January at 11:15English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of young midfielder Gedson Fernandes from Portuguese club Benfica.
The news was officially announced by the North London-based club on their official website and Twitter account on Wednesday morning.
Fernandes becomes the first signing under manager Jose Mourinho at Spurs and the player will add much-needed depth to the squad which is currently struggling with injuries.
The 21-year-old has joined the last season’s UEFA Champions League runners-up on an 18-month loan deal with an option to make it permanent for a fee of £55 million.
We are delighted to announce that we have reached agreement for the 18-month loan of Gedson Fernandes from Benfica with an option to make the transfer permanent.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 15, 2020
#BemVindoGedson #COYS
