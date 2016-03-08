Official: Srna joins Cagliari
22 June at 17:15Cagliari have completed the signing of Darjo Srna who had left Shakhtar after the end of his contract. The former Croatia International has signed a one-year deal with an option for one further year of contract extension.
Cagliari have announced the deal through their official social media accounts.
Benvenuto, Darijo!#Srna è un giocatore rossoblù— Cagliari Calcio (@CagliariCalcio) 22 giugno 2018
https://t.co/7dTEof8GUb#benvenutoSrna pic.twitter.com/mIDVOiMcnn
