Official: Star defender renews contract with Barcelona
03 June at 18:45Amid rumours linking him with a move from the club, Samuel Umtitit has officially renewed his contract with the Catalan club, which was confirmed by the club on social media.
"Barcelona and Samuel Umtiti have reached an agreement for the renewal of the contract that now expires in 2023. The Frenchman will sign the documents tomorrow at the Camp Nou and will then hold a press conference," the club statement read.
Juventus were one of the teams interested, although it's now certain that Umtiti will remain.
