Official statement: 'The beginning of a new era for Milan'

A new start for Milan. After the sentence that returned the Europa League to Milan, the assembly of the Rossoneri members took place on Saturday morning. Fassone is out and Paolo Scaroni has been appointed president. This is the statement issued by Milan:



The beginning of a new era for Milan

Election of a new Board and a new Executive President



Commitment to comply with UEFA's FFP rules



Following the change of ownership last week, with Elliott taking control of the club, Milan today elected a new Board of Directors (the "Board") in the course of the shareholders' meeting held today in Milan and marking the beginning of a new era for the club. The new board is composed by Paolo Scaroni, Marco Patuano, Franck Tuil, Giorgio Furlani, Stefano Cocirio, Salvatore Cerchione, Alfredo Craca and Gianluca D'Avanzo.



Effective immediately, Marco Fassone leaves the position of Chief Executive Officer of the club. The current Director Paolo Scaroni has been elected Executive Chairman and assumes interim power to oversee the management of the club, until the appointment, in due course, of a new CEO who has been identified.



The Board will meet shortly to review a new club business plan, which presents a clear path to regaining the Champions League status. The council will also examine a new club budget. The ultimate goal is to strengthen the team's competitiveness, in accordance with UEFA's Fair Play Financial rules.

