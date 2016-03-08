Official: Stefano Pioli is the new Milan coach
09 October at 12:17Stefano Pioli is officially the new coach of Milan. The 53-year-old Italian has signed a contract with the Rossoneri until June 2021 and is replacing former Sampdoria coach Marco Giampaolo, who was dismissed yesterday.
At 13:00 today the first press conference of the new Rossoneri coach is set to take place, with the Italian sure to receive a barrage of questions ahead of his first training session with the squad later today. Pioli most recently coached Fiorentina last season.
Official Statement: Stefano Pioli https://t.co/nCj5eBgKT8 pic.twitter.com/GfytQuPOda— AC Milan (@acmilan) October 9, 2019
