Official: Stefano Pioli is the new Milan coach

09 October at 12:17
Stefano Pioli is officially the new coach of Milan. The 53-year-old Italian has signed a contract with the Rossoneri until June 2021 and is replacing former Sampdoria coach Marco Giampaolo, who was dismissed yesterday.
 
At 13:00 today the first press conference of the new Rossoneri coach is set to take place, with the Italian sure to receive a barrage of questions ahead of his first training session with the squad later today. Pioli most recently coached Fiorentina last season.

Apollo Heyes

