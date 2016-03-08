Official: Stefano Pioli is the new Milan coach

Stefano Pioli is officially the new coach of Milan. The 53-year-old Italian has signed a contract with the Rossoneri until June 2021 and is replacing former Sampdoria coach Marco Giampaolo, who was dismissed yesterday.At 13:00 today the first press conference of the new Rossoneri coach is set to take place, with the Italian sure to receive a barrage of questions ahead of his first training session with the squad later today. Pioli most recently coached Fiorentina last season.Apollo Heyes