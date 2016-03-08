Official: Steven Zhang appointed Inter president - video
26 October at 12:38It’s official. Steven Zhang is the new president of Inter. The club has just announced that the son of the owner Zhang Jindong is now the club’s no.1.
Zhang replaces Erick Thohir as Inter president and becomes the youngest president in the history of the club.
The members of the board of directors will be announced during today’s shareholder meeting.
Inter will face Lazio on Monday night. The Nerazzurri lost their last Champions League against Barcelona at the Nou Camp.
Il club, le sue persone e la città ti stavano aspettando.— Inter (@Inter) 26 ottobre 2018
Benvenuto, Presidente Zhang.#StevenIsHere #FCIM pic.twitter.com/FUwc1c8Sx1
