Official: Strinic terminates his contract with AC Milan

26 August at 17:15
Now it's official: Ivan Strinic has terminated his contract after making no competitive appearances for the San Siro side. On their website, the club announced the matter, wishing the player the best of luck for his career.
 
The Croatian full-back arrived at Milan last summer, but after a heart issue was discovered, he was forced to rest for the entire season. Even though he played some during the ICC tour, he made no official appearances.
 

