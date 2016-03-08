Official: Suso parts ways with agent Lucci
12 November at 15:40Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s winger Suso has officially parted ways with his manager Alessandro Lucci.
The news broke officially when Lucci shared a message on World Soccer Agency’s Instagram account on Tuesday after noon where he wished the Spain international best of luck for his future.
The news is an interesting one considering the fact that Milan’s hierarchy are unwilling to give the 25-year-old a contract extension due to unimpressive performances and he is looking set to leave the San Siro in the near future.
