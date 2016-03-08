Official: Teenage Milan midfielder renews contract
03 September at 23:30Milan have officially announced the contract renewal of 19-year-old midfielder Marco Brescianini. The Italian teenager will remain contracted to the Rossoneri until 2024. Last season Brescianini played over 2360 minutes for the Primavera squad and is a product of Milan’s youth academy. The player will be hoping to develop and grow in a Milan shirt and eventually break into the first squad. This contract renewal is one of many the Rossoneri are working on now that the transfer window has closed.
Marco Brescianini extends his contract till 2024! Let’s continue to grow together
Apollo Heyes
