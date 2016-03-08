Official: Teenage Milan midfielder renews contract

03 September at 23:30
 Milan have officially announced the contract renewal of 19-year-old midfielder Marco Brescianini. The Italian teenager will remain contracted to the Rossoneri until 2024. Last season Brescianini played over 2360 minutes for the Primavera squad and is a product of Milan’s youth academy. The player will be hoping to develop and grow in a Milan shirt and eventually break into the first squad. This contract renewal is one of many the Rossoneri are working on now that the transfer window has closed.

