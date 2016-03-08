OFFICIAL: the consortium with Vialli withdraws the offer for Sampdoria and denies the interest for Genoa

Former Chelsea and Sampdoria striker Gianluca Vialli is officially out of the race to purchase Sampdoria. The announcement was made through a press release.



"CalcioInvest LLC, the consortium of international investors led by financiers Jamie Dinan, founder of the York Capital Management investment fund, Alex Knaster, founder of the Pamplona Capital Management fund and the former player and entrepreneur Gianluca Vialli, announces that he has withdrawn his offer for the acquisition of 100% of the sports club UC Sampdoria CalcioInvest LLC has considered that, after long and exhausting negotiations, the conditions to reach an agreement between the parties have disappeared, and formalizes the withdrawal of his final offer ".



"CalcioInvest LLC also confirms that until today its only interest and commitment was focused exclusively on Sampdoria and at the moment no other investment is being analyzed. Investor consortium CalcioInvest LLC, followed throughout the period of negotiations by the advisor financial Tifosy, in communicating the renouncement in pursuing the negotiations to take over all of Sampdoria, expresses his regret for the outcome of the negotiations. CalcioInvest LLC sends the club and all its fans the best wishes for the 2019-2020 championship ".



