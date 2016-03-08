1) From the 2018/19 season, a fourth substitution can be carried out in the knockout matches exclusively in extra time. This change will not affect the other three substitutions.

2) For the final, 23 players (instead of 18 for all the other games) may be included in the squad list. This will allow you to have 12 substitutes on the bench (instead of the classic seven) for the finals in question - thus giving the clubs and especially the coaches greater flexibility in managing the team for the most important game of the season.

3) UEFA Champions League play-offs, group stage matches, round of 16 matches, quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals will start at 21:00 CET. However, during each day of the group stage, two games on Tuesday and two on Wednesday will start at 18:55 CET. All games of the last day will instead be played simultaneously. Any exceptions to this rule can be made by the UEFA administration.

4) As for the registration of players after the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League group stage, a single club can register three new eligible players without any restrictions.

5) The teams entering directly into the UEFA Champions League group stage will be 26, including the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League winners. There will be six places to be won by the qualifiers. Each team eliminated in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers will have a second chance in the UEFA Europa League.

The changes to Champions League announced by UEFA a few weeks ago have now become official ahead of the 2018/19 season.