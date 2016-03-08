Official: Thierry Henry named as Monaco manager
13 October at 11:30French club AS Monaco have today announced the return of Thierry Henry to the Ligue 1 club, with the former Arsenal and Juve forward confirmed as the new manager, having taken over from Leonardo Jardim, who was sacked from his role at the club earlier this week.
Henry will have his first press conference on Monday but for now has expressed his first statements through communication on Monaco’s official website:
“First things first, I thank AS Monaco for giving me the opportunity to coach the team of this club; it is so special to me. I am very happy to come back to AS Monaco and extremely determined to meet the challenges ahead. I can not wait to meet the players to start working together.”
Monaco Vice President Vadim Vasilyev said the following upon Henry’s arrival: “His knowledge of football, his passion for the game, his high standards and his commitment to our colors make his nomination a reality. Thierry is both aware of the task ahead and eager to start his new job. He can count on our trust and all our support to bring a new dynamic to the team and carry out its mission.”
