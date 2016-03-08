OFFICIAL: Torino fail to qualify for Europa League group stages

Serie A side Torino have been knocked out of the UEFA Europa League following a defeat to Wolves in the play-offs.The first leg saw Wolves pick up a 3-2 win at Stade Grande Torino, as Torino managed to grab a late goal through Andrea Bellotti but the English side went back home with three away goals.The tie at the Molineux saw Wolves score first through Raul Jimenez. Bellotti did make it 1-1 in the second half to provide Il Toro some hope of a comeback, but Walter Mazzarri's men left themselves exposed and conceded the second of the game through Leander Dendoncker a minute later.This is the first time Wolves are playing in the Europa League and have started the season off with three draws. The first one was at Leicester followed by two draws at home against Manchester United and Burnley.