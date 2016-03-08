OFFICIAL: Torino sign Chelsea starlet Ola Aina on permanent basis

11 June at 18:55
Premier League giants Chelsea have confirmed that they have sold youngster Ola Aina on a permanent basis to Torino.

The full-back was loaned out to Il Toro this past season and he impressed in the Turin based side, appearing 30 times in the Serie A, scoring once and assisting thrice.

 
After Urbano Cairo had confirmed the club's desire to sign the 22-year-old on a permanent basis, Chelsea have made it official that Aina has joined Il Toro for a 10 million euros fee after they triggered their clause of signing the Englishman on a permanent basis.

