Official: Torino sign Diego Laxalt on loan from Milan

Now it’s official: Diego Laxalt has left Milan and landed in Turin. The agreement on the figures of the deal was reached on Thursday evening: €500 thousand for the loan, €11.5m for the option to buy. This follows a long summer for the 26-year-old Uruguayan defender, who has had an uncertain future after the Milanese club decided the player wasn’t in coach Marco Giampaolo’s plans for the Rossoneri. Here is the official statement from Torino: "Torino Football Club is pleased to announce that it has purchased temporarily with the right of redemption to A.C. Milan the right to the sports performance of the player Diego Laxalt.”President Urbano Cairo also welcomed the player: "To further implement and strengthen our external department we were looking for a profile like Diego Laxalt. In the meantime, a role specialist capable of effectively combining both phases of the game. An experienced footballer but at the same time at the height of his career, a reinforcement that already knew the pitfalls of the Serie A and therefore was able to settle immediately in our championship. Another absolute priority for us was to add an element of depth to our dressing room, also from a human and character point of view. Those who know Laxalt well have spent only flattering judgments on him, enhancing the culture of work, professionalism, ambition. For these reasons, on behalf of the whole Torino Football Club, I am happy to welcome Diego Laxalt with the most cordial welcome. Good work and always Forza Toro!".Here are Laxalt’s first words as a Torino player: “I come to the Toro with great enthusiasm, ready to put myself immediately at the disposal of the coach and his teammates. I'll meet the coach Mazzarri, whom I met at the time of Inter, and many guys who are friends more than former teammates: their support will help me to fit soon and well into the new reality and the stop of the championship for this will be very useful. I would like to thank the club for the trust it has placed in me and for the words it has said to me and I salute all the fans of the club: running and playing football is even better when you do it in front of an audience that supports you like this and that makes you always feel important".Apollo Heyes