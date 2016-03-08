Torino released a statement on the matter, which was published on their website earlier this evening.

"Torino Football Club announces that it has sold Adem Ljajic to Besiktas JK, temporarily with a mandatory redemption. The club would like to thank Adem for the contribution he has offered during these years and wish him the best of luck," the statement read.

Beşiktaş’a Hoş Geldin Adem Ljajic...

Futbol Takımımız, Torino’dan orta saha oyuncusu Adem Ljajic’i kadrosuna kattı. #Beşiktaş pic.twitter.com/CeQiy4SkGy — Beşiktaş JK (@Besiktas) 31 augusti 2018

