Official: Tottenham re-sign Vorm until the end of the season

35-year-old Dutch goalkeeper Michel Vorm has officially re-signed for his former club Tottenham, according to an official club announcement this evening.Vorm left the club earlier this year after his contract expired in July, but the serious injury to club captain Hugo Lloris has forced the North London club to re-sign the goalkeeper until the end of the season.Vorm had made 47 appearances for Spurs across his five seasons with the club, proving a reliable backup to the 32-year-old Frenchman.Apollo Heyes