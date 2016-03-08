Official: Totti to host press conference tomorrow, reasons behind Roma exit

Domani alle 14 presso il CONI si terrà la conferenza stampa di Francesco Totti. Per accreditarsi è necessario compilare il form “Press” su https://t.co/FxZqA2LRHU. I posti sono limitati. La conferma di avvenuto accredito sarà inviata tramite email. — Francesco Totti (@Totti) 16 juni 2019

Now it's official: tomorrow, at 2 pm, Francesco Totti will have a press conference, during which the former captain will announce the decision to part ways with Roma after thirty years, lived on and off the pitch.The confirmation arrived from the Twitter profile of the manager, who announced the convening of the meeting with the media. Behind the choice is a difficult relationship with the other members of the leadership, not to mention president James Pallotta.Between the two, there are many differences in how Roma should progress: from the De Rossi issue to the choice of the new coach. Totti refused to attend the annual club meeting in London, during which new manager Fonseca was presented.