Official: Udinese have dismissed head coach Igor Tudor

Udinese Calcio comunica di aver sollevato dalla guida tecnica della prima squadra Igor Tudor ed il suo collaboratore Jurica Vucko.

La squadra viene temporaneamente affidata a mister Luca Gotti che dirigerà questo pomeriggio alle ore 15.00 il primo allenamento. pic.twitter.com/ru3x1Wnokw — Udinese Calcio (@Udinese_1896) November 1, 2019

Udinese have officially announced that head coach Igor Tudor and his assistant Jurica Vucko have been dismissed from the club on Twitter.The team will be temporarily coached by Luca Gotti, who will direct the first team’s training session this afternoon.The club currently sit 14th in the league table after ten games, with a record of three wins, one draw and six losses. They have conceded 11 goals in their last two games against Atalanta and Roma.Apollo Heyes