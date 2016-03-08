Official: Udinese have dismissed head coach Igor Tudor

01 November at 13:17
Udinese have officially announced that head coach Igor Tudor and his assistant Jurica Vucko have been dismissed from the club on Twitter.
 
The team will be temporarily coached by Luca Gotti, who will direct the first team’s training session this afternoon.
 
The club currently sit 14th in the league table after ten games, with a record of three wins, one draw and six losses. They have conceded 11 goals in their last two games against Atalanta and Roma.

Apollo Heyes

