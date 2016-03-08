Official: Udinese have dismissed head coach Igor Tudor
01 November at 13:17Udinese have officially announced that head coach Igor Tudor and his assistant Jurica Vucko have been dismissed from the club on Twitter.
The team will be temporarily coached by Luca Gotti, who will direct the first team’s training session this afternoon.
The club currently sit 14th in the league table after ten games, with a record of three wins, one draw and six losses. They have conceded 11 goals in their last two games against Atalanta and Roma.
Udinese Calcio comunica di aver sollevato dalla guida tecnica della prima squadra Igor Tudor ed il suo collaboratore Jurica Vucko.— Udinese Calcio (@Udinese_1896) November 1, 2019
La squadra viene temporaneamente affidata a mister Luca Gotti che dirigerà questo pomeriggio alle ore 15.00 il primo allenamento. pic.twitter.com/ru3x1Wnokw
Apollo Heyes
