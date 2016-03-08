Udinese and Juventus have announced their agreement for Rolando Mandragora. The Italian starlet played at Crotone on loan last season and has now moved at Udine’s Dacia Arena on a permanent deal.Mandragora has moved to Udinese for € 20 million and that has allowed the Old Lady to register a € 14.7 million capital gain.​Juventus, however, have a buy-back clause that allows the Serie A giants to re-sign the player for € 26 million before the end of the 2019/20 campaign.