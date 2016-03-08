Official: UEFA begin proceedings against Neymar after Instagram outburst
22 March at 19:30UEFA have officially announced that they will be begin proceedings against Neymar, after the comments made by the PSG forward, directed at Massimiliano Irrati and his refereeing assists for the second leg of the round of 16 game between Manchester United and PSG; in which United progressed to the next round because of a last minute penalty given by Irrati after a VAR review into a Presnel Kimpembe handball.
Neymar posted comments on his Instagram story, which read:
"This is a shame! They use 4 guys who do not understand football to watch slow-motion shooting - that should not occur! How will the guy put his hand on his back? F**k you."
Neymar parla di vergogna.— Giovanni Longo (@giolongoo) March 6, 2019
Ma la review di Irrati è perfetta ed il rigore solare.#PSGManchesterUnited pic.twitter.com/13kTQBxRoR
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments