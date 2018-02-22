Official: Unai Emery is the new Arsenal manager

Arsenal have announced that former PSG and Sevilla manager Unai Emery will take charge of the club affairs.



The announcement comes days after it was reported by the likes of Sky and BBC that Emery will be announced as the club's boss later this week.



Emery has now replaced Arsene Wenger, who managed his last ever game for Arsenal two weeks ago and was in charge of the club for about 22 years.



Emery has previously won three consecutive Europa League titles with Sevilla and was most recently the manager of Paris Saint-Germain.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)