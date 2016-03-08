Official: Valentino Lazaro joins Newcastle from Inter Milan
24 January at 16:45Winger Valentino Lazaro has completed his move from Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan to English Premier League outfit Newcastle United.
The news was confirmed by the English club on their official website with a press release on Friday evening which stated that the player has initially joined the club on a loan deal and the Magpies also have an option to make his stay permanent in the summer.
The 23-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from the Milan-based club after failing to adjust to life in the Serie A following his move in the summer from German Bundesliga club Hertha BSC for a reported transfer fee of €22.4 million.
During his stay at the San Siro, the Austria international has managed just 513 minutes of first-team football with Inter where he ended up providing two assists.
In the recent past, Lazaro has also been linked with the German Bundesliga club RB Leipzig.
