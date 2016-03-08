OFFICIAL: Van Dijk is the UEFA Player of the Year 2019, Ronaldo misses out

The official result of the 2019/20 #UCLdraw!



Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been awarded the UEFA Player of the Year 2019 at the awards' ceremony in Monaco.The duo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi formed the top three for the awards and while Messi won the forward of the Season award and Van Dijk won the defender of the season award, Ronaldo remained trophyless.Van Dijk won the UEFA Champions League last season by beating Tottenham in the final with Liverpool and reached the final of the UEFA Nations League, helping Liverpool finish second in the Premier League.Messi helped Barcelona win the La Liga last season and his Barcelona side got knocked out of the Champions League in the semi-finals at the hands of Van Dijk's Liverpool.Ronaldo won the Scudetto in his first season at Juventus, reaching the quarter-final of the Champions League. He helped Portugal win the UEFA Nations League earlier this summer too.Lucy Bronze won the UEFA Womens' Player of the Year