Official: VAR introduced in Champions League
27 September at 12:32It’s official. VAR will be introduced in Champions League starting from next season.
The decision was announced by La Gazzetta dello Sport in this morning’s edition and has now been made official by the Uefa Executive Committee.
The Video Assistant Referee will be introduced starting from the next Champions League campaign but the first game where VAR will be used is the European Super Cup final that will be played on the 14th of August 2019.
VAR will be introduced in Europa League one year afterward, starting from the 2020/21 campaign while it is still unclear whether it will be used in the U 21 European Championship that will be played in Italy in summer 2021.
Football fans around Europe hope Uefa's decision will improve the refereeing of some crucial European games. Juventus president Andrea Agnelli called far VAR to be introduced in Champions League after that the Old Lady was kicked out of last year's Champions League quarter-finals after a controversial penalty kick awarded to Real Madrid in the final minutes of the game at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Bayern Munich had also been complaining about a red card that was shown to Arturo Vidal during the return tie of the Champions League semifinal against the Merengues in 2017.
