Official: Venuti extends contract with Fiorentina
18 October at 18:45Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina’s right-back Lorenzo Venuti has renewed his contract with the club till 2024.
The development was announced La Viola’s Sporting Director Daniele Pradè in a media talk alongside the player on Friday afternoon.
Venuti has become the second player to extend his contract with the club in the recent past after midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli.
Venut has joined the club in 2014 but since then has spent loan spells with Pescara, Brescia Benevento and Lecce.
