Official: Verratti renews with PSG until 2024; highest-paid Italian
30 October at 20:30Now it's official: Marco Verratti has renewed his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. The announcement arrived earlier this evening on the French side's social channels, confirming what had been anticipated for quite some time now.
The Italian midfielder has signed a contract until 2024, worth a staggering €17m per year. As a result of this, he is the highest-paid Italian footballer in the world. In other words, it's certainly a good deal for the former Pescara man, who is the leader of the team.
El Shaarawy (€16m per year) and Pelle (€15m per year) are now behind the midfielder, who used to earn around €7m per year. It remains to be seen if he will ever play in Serie A during his prime, as he will be 32-years-old by the time his new deal expires.
Then again, Verratti has always been very happy in France and the new contract is proof of that.
