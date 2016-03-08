Official: Villarreal complete signing of Lazio target
09 July at 21:05Villarreal have this evening confirmed the signing of former Liverpool full-back Alberto Moreno. Moreno, who left the club this summer after his contract with the Reds expired, was linked with a move to Serie A side Lazio but has, eventually, signed for La Liga side Villarreal.
¡Uy, madre mía, pero qué chorprecha ! ¡Bienvenido al Submarino , @lfc18alberto!— Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) July 9, 2019
