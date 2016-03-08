Official: Wenger will not be the new Bayern Munich coach, takes on role at FIFA

FIFA announces Arsene Wenger as Chief of Global Football Development - https://t.co/uTEzE2IyTY — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) November 13, 2019

Arsene Wenger will not be the new head coach of Bayern Munich. Officially announced today, the former Arsenal coach has been appointed as the new Chief of Global Football Development by FIFA President Gianni Infantino.Wenger’s role will be to see over the growth of men’s and women’s football in the world, he will be part of the board that decides on the rules of football and he will be responsible for the technical study group of FIFA.Apollo Heyes