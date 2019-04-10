Wesley in Turin looks set sign for Juventus

Wesley is a new Juventus player. The Bianconeri, have their fruitful relationship with agent Mino Raiola to thank, as he managed to wrestle the right back away from Flamengo.

Wesley arrived in Turin and put pen to paper, as evidenced by the photo published on his Instagram account. A photo that has received many likes and comments from other Brazilian players, two above all Vinicius Junior (now Real Madrid) and Lucas Paquetà, former Wesley teammates at Flamengo.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Uma nova história Deus tem pra mim...”

A post shared by Wesley (@wesleey_00) on

 

