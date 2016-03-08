Premier League side West Ham have confirmed the signing of Lazio star Felipe Anderson.The Hammers have signed the Brazilian for a club-record fee of 33.5 million pounds and it could rise to about 42 million pounds.Anderson told the official West Ham site about his switch following the confirmation of the move: "West Ham is a club with a lot of tradition, lots of great players have played here, like Bobby Moore, Carlos Tevez and Di Canio. I'm really happy to be here. It's a dream come true.""I feel really happy and fulfilled to join West Ham United," Anderson told whufc.com. "West Ham is a club with a lot of tradition, lots of great players have played here, like Bobby Moore, Carlos Tevez and Di Canio."They were great players and idols here, and I’m aiming big, who knows, maybe I could hit their heights and be a legend here too. I'm really happy to be here. It's a dream come true."I want to thank the owner, David Sullivan, because he made a big effort to bring me here. I know how difficult it was, so I have to thank him a lot, and I hope I can repay his faith in me on the pitch with goals and winning games."