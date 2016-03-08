Official: West Ham United sign Napoli target

14 June at 13:20
West Ham United have today announced that they have completed the signing of Villarreal's attacking midfielder Pablo Fornals. Fornals had not only been a target of the Hammers but Serie A side Napoli too; who were thought to have been accelerating in the race for the Spaniard. However, West Ham have got to the finishing line first and Fornals will be playing for the Premier League side next season.

 

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.