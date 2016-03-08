Official: West Ham United sign Napoli target
14 June at 13:20West Ham United have today announced that they have completed the signing of Villarreal's attacking midfielder Pablo Fornals. Fornals had not only been a target of the Hammers but Serie A side Napoli too; who were thought to have been accelerating in the race for the Spaniard. However, West Ham have got to the finishing line first and Fornals will be playing for the Premier League side next season.
West Ham United FC have uploaded a new video... #WelcomeFornals pic.twitter.com/HvCowMvc7E— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) June 14, 2019
