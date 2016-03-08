Official: Zinedine Zidane resigns as Real Madrid manager

It has been confirmed that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has resgined as the club's manager.



In the surprising press-conference that took place at 1PM Spanish time, Florentino Perez spoke: "Thanks for coming to everyone. Zinedine Zidane will be speaking shortly but he communicated to me yesterday the unexpected decision that he will leave as coach."



After Perez, Zidane confirmed that he is leaving the post after having won the third consecutive Champions League crown. He said: "I spoke to him to explain a little what I was thinking at the moment. First for me, the squad, the club I think it's a bit of a weird moment but an important one that is good for everyone.



"What I think is that this team needs to continue winning but I think it needs a change, a different voice, another methodology and that's why I took this decision."

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)