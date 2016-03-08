Ola Aina: Chelsea loanee shines in Serie A despite Torino struggles

After the great test against Fiorentina came that in Genoa with Sampdoria. Ola Aina is becoming a greater protagonist with every match. The Chelsea loanee was once again a protagonist in the offensive phase.



The Nigerian is showing great improvements. Already against the La Viola Aina missed a goal after hitting the post. A further demonstration of the progress the player is making in the offensive phase arrived against Sampdoria.



Equipped with great speed, the former Chelsea man does not give up on attacking when he has the chance and often manages to do wonders with the ball against the opposing defenders with some nice flicks, dribbles and flashy moments.



The road taken is, therefore, the right one, as also highlighted by the president Urbano Cairo. "I'm very fond of Ola Aina. He is sending important signals," he said.



Important signs, therefore, that are demonstrating how the player can be worth a ten million euro investment, a figure that Torino will have to pay to redeem the fullback from Chelsea. But these are talks that will have to be dealt with later. Now, in fact, the player will have to continue to grow in Turin, get more experience playing with the national team and perhaps eventually make an even bigger leap forward.





Nikita Fesyukov