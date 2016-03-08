Olmo's agent: 'If he wants to join Milan then this will occur'

Milan recently made a concrete offer for Spanish talent Dani Olmo and according to the latest reports (via Calciomercato.com), a deal is close. The Rossoneri are incredibly keen on the 21-year-old Spanish midfielder, who is under contract with Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb until June of 2021. The player and his entourage have clearly communicated to Zagreb’s management that he wants to leave this winter, ahead of next summer’s European Championships. Milan are facing competition from Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Monaco, Tottenham and Manchester City, but Olmo would seemingly gladly accept Milan due to their history and charm.His agent Andy Bara spoke to Sportske Novotsky on the matter, here is what he had to say: 'Milan? All I can say is that if Olmo wants to join the rossoneri, then this will occur. He is the one who decides, not me...'. More to come...Milan will need to sell either Lucas Paquetà or Suso if they want to purchase Olmo. The possible departure of either player could help the Rossoneri raise the funds needed for the deal.