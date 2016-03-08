Roma goalkeeper: 'Frosinone clean sheet was a massive relief'
28 September at 21:50Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen has revealed that it was a big relief to finally get a clean sheet during the giallorossi's win over Frosinone and it was a boost to the club's bad start to the season.
Roma are currently tenth in the Serie A and have won just two games in the league since the start, with the first win coming on the first day of the campaign against Torino. This past mid-week, they also picked up an impressive 4-0 win over Frosinone.
Giallorossi goalkeeper Robin Olsen was talking to Swedish outlet Aftonbladet about the start to the season and the World Cup hero revealed that it was a big boost to have kept his first clean sheet at the club during the 4-0 win over Frosinone.
Olsen said: "It was a relief, we scored after a couple of minutes and it was clear that it would have been our night.
"We had a difficult start in the championship, but sometimes things change and I hope Wednesday's match can keep us going. Saturday there is an important game, an extremely important derby to win, it could give us a great boost ".
Olsen is likely to start for Roma in the Rome derby on Saturday against Lazio, as Eusebio di Francesco's men look to get their third win of the season on the board.
