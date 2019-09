Olsen expresses optimism with Cagliari move

On-loan goalkeeper Robin Olsen has expressed optimism about his time with the Italian Serie A club Cagliari.The 29-year-old joined the Isolani from league rivals AS Roma on a season-long loan and has revealed that it was the club’s decision to let him go."It was the club [Roma]’s decision,” said Olsen while talking to Swedish press . “I just had to accept it but now I am really looking forward to it. I arrived at a new club and I started playing from the beginning so it's all looking very nice.”