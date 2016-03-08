Robin Olsen will replace Alisson as Roma goalkeeper next season. The deal was closed by Roma DS Monchi yesterday night with the Serie A giants that will sign the Swedish keeper for € 11.5 million.



The 28-year-old has played in Sweden, Greece and Denmark and Roma managed to pay a lower price due to the player’s will to move to the Olimpico. Copenhagen’s asking price was € 16 million.



Olsen will be in Rome today and will undergo his medical tests at Villa Stuart tomorrow when Malcom is also expected to take his medical with the Giallorossi.

