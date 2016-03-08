Olsen to Roma is a done deal: medical tomorrow
Robin Olsen will replace Alisson as Roma goalkeeper next season. The deal was closed by Roma DS Monchi yesterday night with the Serie A giants that will sign the Swedish keeper for € 11.5 million.
The 28-year-old has played in Sweden, Greece and Denmark and Roma managed to pay a lower price due to the player’s will to move to the Olimpico. Copenhagen’s asking price was € 16 million.
Olsen will be in Rome today and will undergo his medical tests at Villa Stuart tomorrow when Malcom is also expected to take his medical with the Giallorossi.
Go to comments