On the verge of Inter move, Nainggolan: “See you in Milan”
19 June at 19:00Luciano Spalletti appears extremely interested in linking up with Roma’s Radja Nainggolan, as he did during his second spell in the Italian capital. Rumours have progressed over the past few days and reports suggest that a deal has been all-but agreed.
Joking with Roma fans whilst having lunch in a stadium by the Stadio Olimpico, Nainggolan remarked: “See you in Milan”, which seems to be confirmation from the man himself – suggesting a move is imminent.
For more news and transfer rumours, click here.
Go to comments