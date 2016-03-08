One player could be key in Roma's chase for Suso

26 July at 21:55
As Roma's talks for AC Milan winger Suso continue, one thing could be very important in the giallorossi chase.

Suso is close to leaving Milan this summer after his agent failed to agree terms over a new deal with the rossoneri. Marco Giampaolo plays a 4-3-1-2 shape in which Suso is unlikely to fit in.

Gazzetta dello Sport say that the future and a possible transfer of Federico Fazio will be key in the negotiations. If Roma are willing to let the former Spurs man leave for Milan, the rossoneri will be happy to let Suso leave.

 

