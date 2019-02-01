One year of Ronaldo at Juventus: What has CR7 achieved since arriving in Italy?

Exactly one year ago Cristiano Ronaldo completed his move from Real Madrid to Juventus for 100 million euros, becoming the most expensive player over 30 years old in the history of football. Since then, the CR7 mania began not only in Turin but also in Italy as a whole.



After struggling in the first three matches of the season, the Portuguese phenomenon finally scored in matchday 4 against Sassuolo and not just once but twice at the Allianz Stadium.



Since that match, CR7 collected another 19 goals and 8 assists in Serie A but it was not enough for the star striker to win the Capocannoniere award for the top scorer of the league, as Krzysztof Piatek, Duvan Zapata and Fabio Quagliarella finished ahead of him in the standings.



Nevertheless, it was a positive goalscoring season in his first season in Italy and Juventus and Ronaldo will look to only remove under Maurizio Sarri. In the Champions League, it was a bit worse for the 34-year-old, as he received a red card in the first group stage match against Valencia and proceeded to score just one goal against Manchester United.



However, in the knockout stage, the real Cristiano Ronaldo emerged. He helped his team turnaround the tie against Atletico Madrid, scoring a hattrick in the second leg at the Allianz Stadium. In the quarterfinals, he scored both goals for the Bianconeri but it was not enough to qualify to the next round.



Besides the Champions League, Ronaldo's goal was the decider in Saudi Arabia when Juventus faced AC Milan in the Italian Supercup in January. Besides that, CR7 had a fantastic Nations League campaign with Portugal and guided his country to the title in the inaugural edition of the competition, leaving his mark especially in the semifinals against Switzerland when he managed to score a hattrick.