One year without Astori: the message of Fiorentina

Ci hai indicato la strada... sei sempre con noi pic.twitter.com/1eY1kfnYtl — ACF Fiorentina (@acffiorentina) 3 marzo 2019

Fiorentina captain Davide Astori died one year ago. The 31-year-old died in his sleep in a hotel in Udine, the night before the Serie A clash between Udinese and Fiorentina. Every Serie A game that day was canceled as a sign of respect for a player who was so much loved by every fan and player in the Bel Paese.Last week-end, every Serie A match was stopped in the 13th minute. The number 13 was Davide's number and was retired by both Fiorentina and Cagliari after his death.At midnight, Fiorentina posted a message on social media to remember their captain: "You have shown us the way, you are always with us".