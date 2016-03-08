Ongoing meeting between Inter and Sassuolo to finalize Sensi deal

27 June at 15:45
Inter Milan and Sassuolo have begun negotiations for the possible transfer of highly rated midfielder Stefano Sensi.

Sassuolo Managing Director Giovanni Carnevali is leading the negotiations from the selling club and the discussions is being taking place at the new headquarters of the Nerazzurri as you read this article.

Inter is not the only club who is interested in acquiring the services of the 23-year-old as their city rivals AC Milan are also interested in the Italy international.
The Nerazzurri, however, are expected to sign the Italian. The deal is expected to be a loan one to begin with which will cost Inter €5 million. The Serie A giants will have an option to make the deal permanent for €22 million at the end of the season.

As things stand, there are not many hurdles in completion of the deal but it is not likely to include strikers Andrea Adorante and Andrea Pinamont.

Defender Andrew Gravillon, who was repurchased in January from Pescara, might be included in the deal.
 

