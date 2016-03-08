Gabriel Jesus' mates may have leaked Brazil's XI
15 June at 13:40Have Brazil just unwittingly leaked their starting lineup for Sunday’s game against Switzerland?
One of the favourites to win the competition, the Seleçao is a group with the Helvetic side, Serbia and Costa Rica.
But Coach Tite was taking no chances at training yesterday, allowing journalists only 15 minutes to watch the team before closing the doors.
However, the manager allowed friends and family to remain, resulting in one of Gabriel Jesus’ friends allegedly leaking the team on instagram, before deleting the post.
According to journalist Marcus Alves, a video was taken revealing the starting lineup, which would be: Alisson; Danilo, Thiago Silva, Miranda, Marcelo; Casemiro, Paulinho, Philippe Coutinho; Willian, Neymar, Gabriel Jesus.
The major novelty would be Danilo on the flank, as Dani Alves is injured and set to miss the competition. Neymar, Gabriel Jesus and Coutinho are up front, though the team does look a little top-heavy, and light in midfield…
