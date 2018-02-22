Why Morata should return to Juventus

Having struggled to adapt to the so-called ‘demands’ of English football, it should come as no surprise to anyone to learn that Álvaro Morata could be set to leave Chelsea just one season after joining them in a big-money deal from boyhood club Real Madrid.



Arguably, the 25-year-old Spanish internationalist enjoyed the most productive period of his career during a two-year spell at Juventus between 2014 and 2016. Therefore, he has inevitably been linked with a return to the Allianz Stadium during this summer’s transfer window.



Indeed, despite the obvious pitfalls that come with returning to one’s former club, the deal would make perfect sense for all parties involved. The hierarchy at Stamford Bridge would no doubt welcome the opportunity to reinvest the proceeds of his sale, especially with a new manager supposedly set to arrive.



Meanwhile, Massimiliano Allegri is a huge admirer of Morata and believes his skillset is a perfect match for his demands as a coach. Indeed, one of the player’s main attributes is his tactical intelligence, meaning that he is capable of leading the line on his own or with a partner i.e. Paulo Dybala.



If Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici can work their magic once again and reach an agreement which would allow them to re-sign Morata on an initial loan deal, then they should not think twice about bringing him back to Turin. In several ways, they are a match made in heaven.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)