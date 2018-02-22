Sarri would be ideal candidate to replace Pochettino at Spurs

As reported by several Italian sports media outlets, Maurizio Sarri is set to meet Aurelio De Laurentiis today before making a final decision on whether he intends to remain in charge of Napoli next season. Indeed, the 59-year-old has already been linked with a plethora of clubs including the likes of AC Milan, Chelsea, Arsenal and Monaco.



However, with Mauricio Pochettino’s future at Tottenham Hotspur in doubt, there are some who believe that Sarri would be the ideal candidate to replace the Argentine at the helm of the North London side. Indeed, one of the Naples-born coach’s main attributes is his ability to instil an attractive and free-flowing style of play, something which is valued by many Spurs fans.



Another reason why the former Empoli tactician would be a great fit for The Lilywhites is the fact that he would be given more time to implement his very sophisticated playing style than he would at Stamford Bridge, for example. The Blues have never hidden the fact that winning trophies is their main priority, while Spurs are far less synonymous with silverware, particularly in the modern era.



Sarri remains an unknown quantity in terms of managing a club which is obliged to win trophy after trophy – that is not a criticism of him nor the Partenopei, but merely a statement of fact. Spurs would therefore be a much better fit for Sarri as he would be given time to mould the squad in his own image, while there is no immediate pressure on them to challenge for major honours as they get used to life in their new stadium.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)