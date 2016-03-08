Operation overtaking: Three points for third place for AC Milan but Gattuso is not distracted
02 March at 10:45At some point in the season, the points are worth double and we have now entered this hot phase, the non-return phase. Tonight, AC Milan has one more reason to beat Sassuolo: with a victory, in fact, the Rossoneri would not only put more pressure on the pursuers in the Champions League race (Lazio and Roma who face each other) but would overtake Inter for the first time in third position.
As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, in the 18th round Spalletti's team had an eight-point advantage ahead of Milan. In the first leg, against Sassuolo, Gattuso played for his position (after three consecutive draws and only one victory in the league). The match ended 4-1 for the Rossoneri and today there is an opportunity to rise to the podium and watch Inter from the top for the first time since Gattuso became Milan coach.
But Gattuso does not let himself be influenced by the standings. Tonight he will coach his 50th match in Serie A and three points would give him the 25th victory (17 draws). Before the match, Gattuso has an average of 1.82 points per game (only Allegri and Ancelotti better than him in the league) and has only 16% of losses (8). But this is another story. In any case, Rino does not care about the praises and just wants to win.
Go to comments